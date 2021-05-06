Advertisement

Omaha Police search for suspect after person shot near 72nd & Maple

Omaha Police investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon, May 6, 2021, near 72nd Street and West...
Omaha Police investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon, May 6, 2021, near 72nd Street and West Maple Road. One person was transported from the scene to the hospital.(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were looking for a suspect after a shooting was reported just south of 72nd Street and West Maple Road.

An OPD officer told 6 News that police were called at 1:42 p.m. to an address near 72nd and Corby streets. One person was taken “Code 3″ to Nebraska Medicine from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHHS: Fully vaccinated elderly Nebraskan died after hospitalized with COVID-19
Omaha neighbors tired of noisy sinking manhole
Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Omaha metro restaurant owners face tough decisions amid food supply shortage
Bellevue proposes pit bull law, similar to Omaha

Latest News

Preston Love Jr.
Black Votes Matter tour returns in July
Pottawattamie County authorities on Thursday morning announced the arrest of a man they believe...
Cold case arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
Source: AP
GOP’s split halts push in Kansas for convention of states
Omaha Public Schools not offering remote-only learning in fall