Omaha Police search for suspect after person shot near 72nd & Maple

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were looking for a suspect after a shooting was reported just south of 72nd Street and West Maple Road.

An OPD officer told 6 News that police were called at 1:42 p.m. to an address near 72nd and Corby streets. One person was taken “Code 3″ to Nebraska Medicine from the scene.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.