Omaha-area wholesalers get creative to ensure Mothers Day flowers arrive on time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Flowers on Mothers Day is a traditional gift, but that tradition has been challenged this year due to the pandemic.

Some growers didn’t plant as many flowers, and they having a hard time finding ways to get ship the flowers to florists around the country. But here in Omaha, a wholesaler found a creative way to make sure mom has smile on her face on Mothers Day.

The cooler at Voila Magdalene Blooms Florist is full: The flowers have been trickling in, and they’re expecting more to arrive.

The price of flowers, like many other products, has been affected by supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. That will make things a little more difficult for florists this year.

“It doesn’t make it impossible. We’re just going to have to get creative — change out time, and how we use our time,” florist Amy Weishapl said. “The cargo agencies are anywhere from three to five days behind.”

Jenifer Denis is the branch manager at Bill Doran Co., the flower wholesaler that provides flowers to a handful of states in the region. She said getting flowers to their customers was a challenge and they had to get them here on time.

“If we don’t have the flowers in time for them to be conditioned in order to be arranged by the florists, we’re never going to get them to mom on time,” Denis said.

But she is making sure flowers arrive for Mothers Day despite worker shortages for growers, transportation problems, and other pandemic-related issues.

They had to get creative to get the blooms moving: They took passenger planes and made some changes.

“They put plastic over the seats because we didn’t want to get the seats dirty; then used some cargo netting and stuffed the seats and overhead bins and put the cargo netting over the seats so nothing would shift on flight — and flew the planes here full of flowers, boxes of flowers,” Denis said.

Those flowers are making their way to florists, and they’re busy putting Mothers Day arrangements together.

“There will absolutely be flowers on Mothers Day. We’re going to take care of all the mothers out there,” Denis said. “We’re going to have as much variety as possible and how we put them together is going to change the look of the design.”

