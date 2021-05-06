Josh Cellars wine doubles #JoshFight donation to Omaha Children’s Hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Josh Cellars wine will make a $30,000 donation to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha in support of another donation that was raised by the participants and fans of the 1st annual Josh Fight.

On April 24, people named Josh and their loved ones gathered from across the country in Lincoln to crown the ultimate “Josh,” a playful social media challenge turned viral event and charitable fundraiser. Inspired by Josh Swain, creator of the viral #JoshFight, an estimated 1,000 attendees rallied for an epic battle of the Joshes and crowdsourced more than $14,000 via online fundraiser Mightycause.

Josh Cellars wine was created by Joseph Carr as a tribute to his father, Josh. Inspired by the generosity of fellow Joshes, Josh Cellars will show its gratitude by donating more than double the funds raised as a result of the event.

“What started as a way for me to cure my pandemic blues turned into so much more than I could have ever imagined,” said creator of the viral event, Josh Swain. “I’m blown away not only by the support of the Joshes around the country, but now by Josh Cellars who reached out to see how they could support the cause.”

Josh Swain and #JoshFight participants ultimately crowned 4-year-old “Little” Josh Vinson Jr. as the #JoshFight victor. “Little” Josh knows the value of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center firsthand, as he received seizure treatment as a 2-year-old. In recognizing and honoring Children’s Hospital & Medical Center with this donation, Josh Cellars hopes to inspire gratitude towards worthy causes everywhere.

“We’re blessed to have a wine that consumers love, and it is my great honor to be able to share some of our resources with others who are working to make the world a better place,” says Josh Cellars founder, Joseph Carr. “Last week, Joshes from around the country showed up to battle and raised money for a great cause, and this week, we’re proud to double that donation and shine a further light on their efforts.”

Josh Cellars supports communities close to founder Joseph Carr’s heart – from the military and volunteer firefighters, to out of work restaurant workers and healthcare providers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the unexpected support from this group of big-hearted Joshes and Josh Cellars,” said Nicky McCarville, Director of Development, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. “Every dollar donated will support our mission and help us provide the safest, highest-quality medical care to the children of Nebraska and the wider region.”

To learn more about how you can make a donation to the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation of Nebraska, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Joshswainbattle.

