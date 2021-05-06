GOP’s split halts push in Kansas for convention of states

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Conservative Republicans have split and halted the push in Kansas for a convention of states to propose changes to the U.S. Constitution.

The state Senate spent nearly three hours during the final days of its annual session to consider a resolution asking Congress to call a convention. But senators voted 21-19 to send the resolution back to committee.

Convention backers envision a one-vote-per-state gathering that proposes “fiscal restraints” on the federal government and term limits for Congress.

The Kansas Constitution says a call must get a two-thirds majority in both chambers, but convention backers argue that conflicts with what the U.S. Constitution requires. That issue dominated Wednesday’s debate.

