Flood-stricken Iowa town wins battle to build its levee higher

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A decade-long battle has come to end in Hamburg, Iowa with town set to get the levee they’ve been asking for.

Led by Mayor Cathy Crain the town’s been fighting to raise its levee since the 2011 flood when the town came together to built it up; forced later to tear it down to its Congressionally approved level.

“That’s why on March 18th in 2019 only a five foot levee stood to protect us when a 18-foot of water overtook our town,” said Crain in front of a crowd gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking, making the beginning of construction to raise the town’s levee by eight feet.

Hamburg is the first place in the nation to take advantage of legislation getting them out from under congresses thumb; partnering with the Corp of Engineers to build their levee as high as it needs to be.

“Historic in that this is the first time the Water Resources Development Act of 2016 Section 1176 Authority Agreement has been used to raise a federal levee with sponsorship money,” said Col. Mark Himes, Corps of Engineers.

The agreement gives Hamburg some control over its three-mile long levee, which runs through David Mincer’s farmland. “Well, in 2011 it was ground zero I mean it’s good to be a part of it,” said Mincer, Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking has been long-awaited. “This is the first step in what’s a big sense of relief that we’re finally going to have a levee that’s permanent.”

Hamburg is on the comeback from 2019′s devastating flood. A few new businesses have open and there’s the promise of people to follow.

“This levee will really give the people of Hamburg the security they need to build or move back to Hamburg, or getting more businesses to Hamburg.” said Alan Dovel, Hamburg, Public Works Director. “This will help tremendously. This is the future of Hamburg, it really is.”

The levee project is costing roughly $7 million, paid largely by Iowa’s flood recovery funds. The Corps of Engineers expects the project to take about six months to complete.

