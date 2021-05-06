David’s Evening Forecast - Cool again tonight, warming up Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cool morning around the area with temperatures dipping into the 30s, but a very pleasant afternoon. Sunny skies helped to warm us into the middle 60s, though winds did kick up again for the afternoon and early evenings. Gusts up to 30mph will be possible through sunset, then winds will die down. Skies should remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures once again falling back into the low 40s by morning.

We’ll see a cool start to Friday, but some slightly warmer weather is on the way for the afternoon. High temperatures should jump into the low 70s for the metro area with a light north breeze. It will be a quick warm-up, as more clouds and cool weather is expected to return for the weekend. Clouds will thicken up by Saturday morning, with a spotty shower or patchy drizzle possible before Noon. Rain chances will increase by Saturday evening, with some scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday evening and overnight. The clouds and showers will keep us cool, with highs only topping out near 60. Rain should be tapering off Sunday morning, but a few showers could linger into the late morning hours. Clouds will likely hang around all day, making for a chilly day. Highs will be well below average, only making it into the upper 50s for much of the area.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy and cool weather will continue next week, with highs in the low 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A chance for showers will return Tuesday into Wednesday, but rainfall amounts look light at the moment. The cool weather pattern will finally break by Thursday, with highs jumping back into the 70s. Even warmer weather is expected by the end of the week, with temperatures nearly 80 Friday and Saturday.

