OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County authorities on Thursday morning announced the arrest of a man they believe killed a UNO student almost 40 years ago.

Bud Christensen was arrested on suspicion of murdering Firezeh Dehghanpour.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.