Black Votes Matter tour returns in July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students and young adults will again be able to take the Black Votes Matter Black History Tour after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel last year’s event.

This year, young people will travel south to visit civil rights landmarks and discuss the stories of civil rights leaders. The tour is set from July 11-18.

Preston Love Jr. said the tour helps area youth better understand Black history and the Civil Rights Movement. Love tells us in light of the last summer social justice protests, this year’s trip to visit civil rights landmarks could provide a better understanding of the struggle for equality.

“Activism for activism’s sake is nonsense... But activism based on knowledge and pain and struggles — but knowledge is activism directed towards an objective,” Love said.

Students who take the trip come from local youth organizations. Participants will be able to take the trip for free, and will be required to be vaccinated.

