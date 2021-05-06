Authorities identify Nebraska man killed in Brown County crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured another person Wednesday morning in Brown County.

The fatality victim was identified as Andrew S. Vaughan, 36, of Falls City, Neb.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at 300th Road and Horned Owl Road.

The location was about eight miles northwest of Hiawatha and about two miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line.

The patrol said the crash occurred when a 2002 Buick Century that was northbound on Horned Owl Road collided with a 2007 Acura MDX.

The patrol said both vehicles approached a curve at the same time.

The driver of the Acura swerved to avoid the Buick, which was traveling north in the southbound lane.

Both vehicles swerved and collided in the northbound lane.

Vaughan, who was a passenger in the Buick, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Vaughan wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Buick, Martin Charles Richbourg, 22, of Falls City, Neb., was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said Richbourg wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Acura, Tad Jeremy Alfrey, 40, of Seneca, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Alfrey, who was alone in his car, was wearing a seat belt.

