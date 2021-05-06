120th St widening project underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major construction project along 120th between Maple and Fort is off to a good start, according to Omaha Public Works.

Traffic at 120th and Maple is moving along just fine east and west, but if you make that turn north, you run right into road closed signs and a major construction project.

“Widening the roadway out, and doing some capacity improvements to the intersection at Maple itself,” said Austin Rowser.

Rowser is a Construction Engineer with Omaha Public Works. He says not only are they adding lanes to 120th. They will also be building a new bridge over the Papio Creek, and that takes time.

“It’ll be two full construction seasons,” he said.

The plan is to get half of the project done this year, and the other half, south of Maple, done in 2022. Obviously, this ties up a portion of road that’s busy during the week, and sometimes even busier on the weekends.

“That’s a high volume on the weekends with events a Tranquility Park,” said Rowser.

That’s part of the reason for the project. The soccer field at Tranquility Park can cause quite a traffic jam on 120th and on Maple. They have a solution.

“Those added left turn lanes on Maple to 120th and left turn lanes north of Maple on 120th are really going to help,” he explained.

That will help the nearly 55,000 vehicles that go through the intersection every day make those turns easier and faster.

Rowser wants to remind people that 120th north of Maple will be closed for quite some time, and it’s best to use a different route for now. He says drivers can expect to see closures on 120th south of Maple in the future.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.