Street near Nebraska Medicine temporarily closes for road work

A map explaining a three-day road closure affecting traffic to the Nebraska Medical Center...
A map explaining a three-day road closure affecting traffic to the Nebraska Medical Center emergency room.(PHOTO: Nebraska Medicine)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South 44th Street will be under construction for three days which can affect traffic to the Nebraska Medicine emergency room.

Started on May 4 in the afternoon to the afternoon of May 7, officials say road work beginning at Farnam Street to repair 44th Street will close all traffic including emergency cars.

There will be signs heading towards the emergency room on all routes. The route of traffic from Emile Street to 45th Street, then to Dewey Ave will be the only way to the emergency room during construction.

They also say the emergency room will remain open and there will be billboards on campus to help direct and manage the alternative entrance route during the entire timespan of the construction.

