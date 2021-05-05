Storm Chasers win on opening day as Jake Eisenberg calls his first Omaha game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a wait that lasted 20 months, the Storm Chasers return in a big way beating the St. Paul Saints 8-2. Jackson Kowar goes 5 1/3 innings striking out nine. He’s the Royals fourth-ranked prospect and closed out his college career in Omaha at the College World Series striking out 13 for the Florida Gators.

The Storm Chasers scored runs in each of the first five innings, with four in the second, the leadoff hitter Edward Olivares hit a three-run home run to left in that inning. He was 2/4 with two runs scored on top of three batted in.

While several players made their Omaha debut, the same can be said for Jake Eisenberg who called his game as the new play-by-play broadcaster for the franchise. Jake takes over for Mark Nasser who was the club’s lead broadcaster from 2000-2019. Mark has moved into a new role with the organization as a Senior Corporate Sales Executive. Eisenberg was hired in December 2019 after calling the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco). In 2018 and 2017 we worked Single-A games in Winston-Salem and Brooklyn.

