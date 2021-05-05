Advertisement

Sex offender charged with murder in death of Iowa girl, 10

By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A registered sex offender has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of a 10-year-old Iowa girl who went missing last summer.

Henry Dinkins is charged in the death of Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl whose disappearance last July prompted an extensive search and investigation.

Remains that were discovered in March in rural eastern Iowa were confirmed to be Breasia. Dinkins had long been the only person that investigators had identified as a person of interest in the case.

Breasia was last seen in the early hours of July 10 at a Davenport apartment complex, where she was staying the night with her half-brother and his father, Dinkins.

