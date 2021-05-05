Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Showers and a few storms try to keep temperatures from warming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a chilly morning out there with temps in the 30s in several locations. That means some patchy frost is possible and you’ll need a coat when you leave the house early. We will get a chance to warm a bit today before some showers move in by late morning.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Shower chances arrive in the metro near 11am and are possible through the afternoon. The rain won’t be widespread or all that heavy but will likely cool us down at times as it moves through. Temperatures will bounce around some this afternoon but we should reach the mid 60s at times between showers.

Watch for a few isolated storms trying to develop west of the metro after 5pm this evening. These will move southeast through the area and hang on through about sunset. If one of these passes over your area, you could end up with a downpour that produces a half inch of rain or so.

Rainfall potential (WOWT)

Clouds clear tonight and we should be dry the rest of the week with a little bit of warming by week’s end.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

