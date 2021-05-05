Omaha Police warn of ‘dangerous’ fake oxycodone pills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are warning the public not to touch any blue or green pills that might otherwise appear to be oxycodone as they might actually be fentanyl.

OPD said Wednesday that “a large amount” of pills like those pictured above had been recovered throughout the Omaha-metro area. The blue-ish or green-ish pills have an “M” stamped into side and a “30″ on the other.

Anyone who finds such pills is asked to contact police immediately — and advised not to touch the pills.

“These counterfeit pills contain fentanyl and are illegal and highly dangerous,” the OPD release states, noting that the fake pills have been linked to several overdose deaths in the city. “Fentanyl is a Schedule II drug and a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.”

OPD also asked that anyone who might be reporting a possible overdose remain at the scene until medical and law enforcement personnel arrive, reminding the public that anyone making a good-faith emergency call for help is immune from criminal prosecution.

