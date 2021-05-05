Omaha neighbors tired of noisy sinking manhole

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Home has been the office for many of us during the pandemic.

Every workday at Lori Munhall’s house, the phone line is open but not her windows because of outside noise.

“Clanking and crashing kind of sound,” said homeowner, Munhall.

The outside noise is caused by traffic driving across sinking concrete panels around two manholes on busy Harrison Street near 142nd.

“Even with my headset on, they might not hear it as much, but I may not hear what the client is saying to me,” said Munhall.

Lori says that the constant irritating noise goes above and beyond around a sound wall.

“Just because the way things are situated, I’m on the corner where there’s no wall and the part of my house where I spend most of my time is upstairs and that’s over the wall,” said Munhall.

An unrelated MUD project forces more traffic over manholes adding to the noise problem. While the project in the middle of the road has reduced busy Harrison to one line and across those sinking manholes, it’s a sign of quiet days to come.

After an email, Omaha’s Sewer Maintenance Division investigated and found out why the concrete panels are sinking around the manholes. A work order has been issued and assigned to a city repair crew to start as the MUD project finishes up.

“That is fantastic news I am really happy about that, the noise level will go way down,” said Munhall.

After months of growing noise from rubber hitting the roads dips, Lori Munhall is glad that city sewer managers are also listening. Just like her, they don’t like what they hear.

A text from Public Works says that the repair on the manholes should start tomorrow morning that will take at most two days with repouring panels to follow.

The curb lane on Harrison will be shut down at 142nd Street during the repair project.

