Nebraska launches ‘beef passport’ program for meat eating

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is ramping up his crusade for the meat industry by endorsing a new “beef passport” program to promote meat-eating, a few weeks after he blasted Colorado’s governor for a resolution encouraging its residents to eat less.

Ricketts, a Republican, cast meat as essential to his state’s economy and the nation’s food security. He criticized “radical environmentalists” and Bill Gates for promoting alternatives, such as synthetic, lab-grown meat, and for arguing that the global meat production system isn’t sustainable.

He spoke at a downtown Lincoln steak house, where he issued his annual proclamation of May as “Beef Month.”

