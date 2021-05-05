DHHS: Fully vaccinated elderly Nebraskan died after hospitalized with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly woman fully vaccinated against COVID-19 died after she was hospitalized with the virus, the state health department said Wednesday.

“A woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions developed COVID-19 and was hospitalized more than 14 days after completing a vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine,” the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a release.

The woman was a resident in the Two Rivers Public Health District, according to the release.

“We are saddened to learn of this occurrence. While no deaths occurred in vaccinated individuals in the clinical trials, we understand that no vaccine or medication is 100% effective when used by millions of people. This does not negate the importance of vaccination and all of the positive effects of vaccination. Our state is approaching 50% of the total population being fully vaccinated and we need to keep that momentum. All Nebraskans who can get vaccinated should do so as soon as possible.”

To date, 2,244 people have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska. The Two Rivers woman is the state’s first confirmed post-vaccination COVID-19 death.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated persons,” DHHS said.

Earlier this year, the CDC reviewed a death of a Nebraska man in his 40s who died less than two weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. That death was investigated for potential vaccine causation but was ruled “coincidental” by the CDC in March.

The CDC has also investigated a Nebraska woman’s post-vaccination hospitalization as it probed potential complications from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

