LPD: Man tries swallowing bags of meth while running from officers

Marlo D. Jones
Marlo D. Jones(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say tried swallowing several bags of meth while running from officers following a traffic stop.

On Tuesday around 5:17 a.m., officers saw a car with broken tail lights near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. According to police, the driver is known to have a 15-year revoked driver’s license as well.

LPD said officers stopped the car and tried making contact with the driver, Marlo D. Jones, but Jones got out and started running from officers, despite being given commands to stop.

Officers said as he ran, Jones threw out a glass bottle of alcohol and tried swallowing plastic bags with a powdery substance.

According to police, officers were able to place Jones in custody and recovered the six plastic bags which contained a total of 14.4 grams of methamphetamine.

LPD said officers were not sure if Jones was able to swallow anything and as a precaution, he was transported and medically cleared at a local hospital.

Jones was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver charges, tamper with physical evidence charges, resisting arrest, driving during revocation, obstructing a police officer, possession of open alcohol container and no tail lights.

