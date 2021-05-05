Advertisement

‘It’s a fairness issue’: Gov. Reynolds resolves to ban transgender girls from sports in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she would sign a bill banning transgender students from participating in girls’ sports.

“Because it’s a fairness issue, that’s why,” she said when asked about the issue at a press conference Wednesday.

Reynolds said she worked with Republican leaders in the House and Senate to resurrect the measure in the final days of the legislative session. Although Reynolds has promised to sign a bill, lawmakers haven’t made any specific language public.

Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools.

