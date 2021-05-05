Advertisement

EPA and Des Moines move to rehab polluted eyesore property

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news...
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference at the Des Moines TCE Superfund Site, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Regan joined Des Moines officials at the former industrial site at the edge of downtown to discuss plans to clean up contaminated soil and transfer ownership to the city.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A polluted former industrial eyesore that has plagued the city of Des Moines for decades is about to be cleaned up and turned over for development.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan joined state and city officials Tuesday to announce future plans for the 43-acre site on the edge of downtown Des Moines that has remained vacant with rusting buildings for 25 years due to contaminated soil and water.

The city of Des Moines will take ownership of the property this month. EPA will demolish contaminated buildings and the city will remove the rest.

Next year plans for development which may include a 6,300-seat multi-use outdoor stadium for a professional soccer team, a hotel, and other mixed-use developments will be finalized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

