Douglas County ready to vaccinate kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Officials say they’re ready to vaccinate kids ages 12-15, all they’re waiting on is the green light from the FDA.

The emergency use authorization could come as early as next week.

In order to be prepared, Dr. Anne O’Keefe, a senior epidemiologist with Douglas Co. Health Dept., has been going to pediatrician offices making sure they’re prepared to give shots.

“The storage and handling we’ve all heard about is really specific and different than other vaccines,” Dr. O’Keefe said. “And also for the Pfizer, you have to mix it up right before you give it.”

She says the best way to learn is to allow health care workers at pediatric clinics to do it themselves.

Right now, they’re also working with different hospital systems to finalize their plans.

“We’re working with Children’s to, you know, come up with a plan for the Children’s physician’s offices,” she explained.

At this point, Moderna is still in its trial phases when it comes to vaccinating younger people. So if approved, Prizer will be the only option for the 12-15 age range.

But O’Keefe says they’re not worried about limiting the Pfizer supply to just children.

“At this time, there’s enough and we didn’t even have to make our order this week. We’ve got plenty and if we do need more for pediatric practices, we can order it from the state and get it the next day,” Dr. O’Keefe elaborated.

With larger vaccination sites shutting down, the majority of shots for kids will be done in the offices of their family physicians. She encourages parents to ask questions and allow their child’s doctor to do what they do best.

“They’re good at vaccine conversations. So we just make sure they have all of the information they need and they’re pros at that,” she said.

Dr. O’Keefe added these vaccines are a miracle of science and stressed the importance of vaccinating children before their summer break.

“Those summer activities are mixing every week,” Dr. O’Keefe said. “You might mix with another group of kids. So I think getting them vaccinated before summer is going to be a huge positive.”

She says kids will be allowed at vaccine clinics but that parents will need to call individual pharmacies if they want a shot there.

