David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking showers and a few storms Wednesday evening. More sunshine to round out the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started on a clear, cool, and calm note. Temperatures plummeted into the 30s across much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with patchy fog and frost forming in spots. There’s a reason they say to wait until after Mother’s Day to plant the garden around here!

After some early morning sunshine, clouds increased with light showers moving in from the west. Temperatures still managed to warm into the low to mid-60s for the afternoon thanks to southerly winds.

Behind the spotty showers this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms fired up along a cold front– some packing a punch! We’ll keep an eye on these and see if they can hold together through the early evening. Hail would be the primary threat with most of these storms. Showers and any lingering storms push east overnight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower-40s.

More sunshine returns for Thursday, allowing temperatures to once again top out in the mid-60s, despite a northerly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

The warmest weather of the week arrives Friday, with highs near 70°! This warm-up is brief, however, as highs slide back into the lower-60s for the weekend. Thankfully for Mother’s Day, Sunday is looking to be the pick of the weekend.

Saturday will bring us much higher rain chances, especially from the afternoon into the overnight hours. Outside of a spotty morning shower Sunday, conditions should dry out for your Mother’s Day plans.

