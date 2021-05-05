Advertisement

Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their children.

Starting in July, families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300. The payouts will continue through December.

The money is part of an increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Previously, the amount was $2,000 but has been increased to $3,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will get $3,600.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Mayor Stothert proposes three annexation areas in west Omaha
Omaha metro restaurant owners face tough decisions amid food supply shortage
Taylor & Dakota ran away from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs runaways found safe
Omaha neighbors tired of noisy sinking manhole
DHHS: Fully vaccinated elderly Nebraskan died after hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
President Joe Biden gives update on the implementation of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
President Biden lays out American Rescue Plan implementation
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los...
Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers
Tyler Caudill, 19, was arrested after police said he trespassed on a private jet at the Central...
Phillips teen charged for Grand Island airport standoff
Hour by hour forecast Wednesday evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking showers and a few storms Wednesday evening. More sunshine to round out the workweek!