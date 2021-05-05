ACLU of Nebraska joins criticism of governor’s media access rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska is pushing for a community news organization’s access to the governor’s press briefings and repeal of a restrictive credentialing process widely criticized by newsrooms and media organizations in the state.

“The ACLU of Nebraska is calling on Governor Pete Ricketts to immediately reconsider two recent media access decisions so that no journalists are unjustly barred from covering his press conferences,” the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

The ACLU letter notes the decision from Ricketts’ office to ban staffers from North Omaha Information Support Everyone, known as NOISE, from the governor’s press briefings. The annotated letter cites professional and community affiliations and accolades among NOISE staff as well as its continuing coverage of Omaha officials and events — including news conferences.

The letter also takes issue with the new media credentialing process put forth by the governor’s office, which it says “could allow your staff to arbitrarily restrict bona fide journalists and outlets, such as NOISE, from attending press briefings” under the guise of unspecified security or operational concerns.

“This policy must be reworked or entirely abandoned in favor of an approach that better preserves open government,” the letter signed by Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska.

On April 15, the spokesman for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a release notifying state media outlets that the governor’s office was instituting an application process for media credentials.

“The Governor’s Office has long worked with media outlets to ensure that the people of Nebraska receive factual information about the business of state government,” Taylor Gage, director of strategic communications for the governor, said in the release. “Outlets wishing to cover events hosted by the Governor’s Office for credentialed media are encouraged to submit an application.”

The application also includes a “code of conduct for news events,” stating that the governor’s office “reserves the right to revoke any credential issued to the applicant and the applicant’s outlet if they fail to abide by these requirements.”

The following day, Media of Nebraska submitted a letter of formal objection to Gage outlining various ways the “policy is troubling,” particularly because it implies the governor’s office has “the authority to grant access to some media outlets but not others” but cites only “operational limits” and “security reasons” as causation, without providing details on those aspects are otherwise compromised.

The letter, signed by the executive directors of the Nebraska Broadcasters and Nebraska Press associations as well as the editors of the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, also noted that the application provides no guidance on what might constitute an approval of the application nor did it detail how a rejection could be appealed. The letter concludes with an invitation to work with the governor’s office toward “a reasonable approach” to meeting the stated objectives.

Conversations with Gage have taken place since that letter, according to NBA updates received by members in recent weeks.

Ricketts was scheduled to have a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but it was quietly removed from the governor’s agenda for the day about 30 minutes prior.

