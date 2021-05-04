Advertisement

Yutan planning board votes down solar farm

Many local residents attended the Saunders County Planning Board meeting Monday night, May 3,...
Many local residents attended the Saunders County Planning Board meeting Monday night, May 3, 2021, on the proposed solar farm.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUTAN, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a month after residents brought their concerns about a proposed solar farm to a public meeting on the matter, the Saunders County Planning Board voted it down 4-2.

Community Energy had proposed the 500-acre solar site would include 183,000 3x5 solar panels to feed into the OPPD substation located at 120th Street and Military Road. Developers said the project would bring roughly $385,000 dollars a year in tax revenue.

But residents were skeptical about what might happen to the agricultural land after this industrial project is over, among other concerns.

The planning board vote 4-2 not to approve the project, and 4-2 again to deny it. The conditional use permit now moves to the county supervisors, who are set to review the matter at 9 a.m. May 11 at the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha couple holds fundraiser for officer shot in Westroads Mall
Nebraska woman unable to license car, alleges paperwork nightmare with dealer
Taylor & Dakota ran away from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs runaways found safe
In this AP file photo from May 2016, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett watches...
Warren Buffett divulges Berkshire Hathaway succession plan to CNBC
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave an update on the local COVID-19 response...
Douglas County not requesting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Latest News

Man’s body found in burned shed following tractor accident
Revette Sauser, 52, faces a first degree murder charge, accused of shooting and killing her...
Trial underway for Iowa woman charged with killing husband
A vast majority of the Lower 48 trended warmer with the latest climate normal update
NOAA releases new climate normals Tuesday
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday May 4 COVID-19 update: Baker’s, Hy-Vee offer walk-in vaccinations