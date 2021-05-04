Advertisement

Trial underway for Iowa woman charged with killing husband

Revette Sauser, 52, faces a first degree murder charge, accused of shooting and killing her...
Revette Sauser, 52, faces a first degree murder charge, accused of shooting and killing her husband Terry in their home in Ryan back in April 2011.(Clayton County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) - Trial has begun for a northeastern Iowa woman accused of killing her husband a decade ago.

Station KCRG reports that the first-degree murder trial of 52-year-old Revette Sauser, of Ryan, began this week. She’s accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Terry Sauser in their Ryan home in April 2011.

The next year, Revette Sauser pleaded guilty to reduced charges of kidnapping, voluntary manslaughter, and going armed with intent in a deal with prosecutors, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

She had served nine of those years when the Iowa Supreme Court sent her case back to the trial court, saying there was no basis for the kidnapping charge. Her trial is being held in Clayton County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha couple holds fundraiser for officer shot in Westroads Mall
Nebraska woman unable to license car, alleges paperwork nightmare with dealer
Taylor & Dakota ran away from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs runaways found safe
In this AP file photo from May 2016, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett watches...
Warren Buffett divulges Berkshire Hathaway succession plan to CNBC
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave an update on the local COVID-19 response...
Douglas County not requesting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Latest News

Many local residents attended the Saunders County Planning Board meeting Monday night, May 3,...
Yutan planning board votes down solar farm
A vast majority of the Lower 48 trended warmer with the latest climate normal update
NOAA releases new climate normals Tuesday
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday May 4 COVID-19 update: Baker’s, Hy-Vee offer walk-in vaccinations
Douglas County's health director talked about vaccinations moving forward in the county.
Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination plan: fewer mass clinics, preparations for pediatrics