Students suffer minor injuries in W. Iowa school bus crash

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRONSON, Iowa (AP) - Some students suffered minor injuries when a school bus rolled over near the small western Iowa city of Bronson.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says 15 students were aboard the bus when it rolled off a gravel road. One student had a minor leg injury and others also suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify what caused the crash.

