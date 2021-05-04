Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start Tuesday but more sunshine is expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air has settled in this morning with many of us in the 40s to start the day. Noticeably cooler out the door for sure so you’ll need an extra layer for a while today. With abundant sunshine, we’ll be able to rebound into the mid 60s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

North wind gusts will still try to get up near 25-30 mph at times today. During the morning hours that wind will feel chilly for sure.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm into the mid 60s again Wednesday but it will happen early near noon before clouds and some shower chances move in.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday 1PM (WOWT)

Afternoon shower chances Wednesday may give way to just enough evening clearing to see a couple of storms pop up as well. Those will likely be very isolated but could produce some wind gusts and downpours for the few that see one. Keep an eye on that in the latest forecast updates.

Cooler highs in the 60s are likely the rest of the week as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

