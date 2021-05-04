Advertisement

Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal Iowa boat crash

A man has turned himself to officials following a fatal boat accident that happened in August....
A man has turned himself to officials following a fatal boat accident that happened in August. The victims, Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke were avid travelers and were engaged to be married next July.(kwqc)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa officials have charged a Pleasant Valley man with manslaughter in a boating crash last summer on the Mississippi River that killed two people.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release Tuesday that 44-year-old James Thiel has been charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of reckless use of a watercraft and operation of an unregistered watercraft.

Officials say Thiel turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning. Authorities say Thiel owned and was aboard a 35-foot center console boat that crashed into a 19-foot ski boat on Aug. 16.

Two people aboard the smaller vessel, 52-year-old Anita Pinc and her fiancé, 61-year-old Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, Illinois, died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha couple holds fundraiser for officer shot in Westroads Mall
Taylor & Dakota ran away from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs runaways found safe
Nebraska woman unable to license car, alleges paperwork nightmare with dealer
In this AP file photo from May 2016, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett watches...
Warren Buffett divulges Berkshire Hathaway succession plan to CNBC
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave an update on the local COVID-19 response...
Douglas County not requesting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Latest News

Tuesday, May 4th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Florida man arrested after NSP troopers find over 400 pounds of marijuana hidden in ATMs
On top of the food supply shortage, prices for those hard-to-find products are skyrocketing.
Omaha metro restaurant owners face tough decisions amid food supply shortage
DNA testing fails to exonerate Iowa prisoner in 1976 slaying