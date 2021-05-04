Phillips teen arrested after standoff at GI airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has been taken into custody following a standoff situation at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Grand Island Police received a call at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person who was believed to be armed with a long gun that had gotten on a plane. At the same time, they also were made aware of a potential homeless person that had thrown a bag over the fence at the airport.

GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said when officers responded, they learned Tyler Caudill, 19, of Phillips, had thrown items over the fence at the airport and then went through the building and got on a private jet that was on the tarmac.

When the pilots of that plane went to start it up for normal operations, they saw a guy passed out on the plane.

GIPD said they saw the weapon, grabbed it and other items they could take and fled.

Once police arrived on scene, they started to talk to Caudill to get him to surrender. He refused to obey commands and was trying to manipulate the equipment in the cockpit area.

Eventually, the tactical response team and police K-9s was called out, and chemical irritant was released into the plane to get him to come out.

GIPD said he came out with his hands up about an hour and a half later, but police say that wasn’t his plan. He had refused to come out and obey commands.

GIPD, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Fire and the CNRA administration worked together. Police are also in contact with the FBI because the incident happened on federal property.

“It was a little wild,” said Capt. Elliott.

Police are looking into if Caudill was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is being booked into the Hall County Jail. There will be a medical clearance where they can identify any substances.

GIPD said they became aware of the 19-year-old after an incident that happened Monday at Kearney High. The Air National Guard Base had an incident with him Tuesday morning, but before GIPD could respond, he had driven off.

NSP did speak to him and his father following the incident in Kearney.

Capt. Elliott said he brought firearms on federal grounds and was manipulating the plane so he could potentially be charged with theft of an airplane. There could also be charges if he was under the influence. The investigation is still underway.

Shortly after Caudill was arrested, the airspace was cleared.

