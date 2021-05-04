Omaha eye doctor give tips on how to protect children’s vision

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has resulted in an unusual amount of time in front of the computer. The extra screen time is putting added stress on the eyes of our children.

For the past year, despite the Coronavirus, technology has kept our kids educated through remote learning. But with the time in front of the iPad or tablets, then playing video games, watching t.v. and more, it’s becoming a big fail when it comes to our kid’s vision.

Jaz Lyn Knaak is back at the eye doctor. The 9-year-old admits she’s been getting some extra screen time.

“I’m just on my computer or my phone.”

So much that it has her grandma a little worried about her vision.

”She looks a little too close to the screen so I’m wondering what kind of damage that does.”

Jaz Lyn’s not alone, pandemic learning hasn’t exactly been easy on the eyes.

“We have certainly seen an increase in the number of patients coming to see us.”

Dr. Samiksha Jain is the Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. She says extra screen time has kids seeing double.

”We are seeing when kids are on these devices, they are so glued and so kind of invested in it, they forget to blink their eyes,” said Dr. Jain.

She says more than ever she’s seeing more cases of myopia or nearsightedness. But the most common complaint is eye strain.

“Eyestrain can present as itchy eyes, dryness, burning, headaches even because they are doing too much prolonged near work.”

Dr. Jain says it’s important to limit screen time, practice the 20-20-20 rule.

“After prolonged activity of 20 minutes or so they encourage their child to take a break for 20 seconds and the child looks further like outside like at 20 feet distance so this way you’re kind of relaxing your eyes.”

As for Jaz Lyn, grandma keeps a close eye on her vision.

She has lazy eyes, it’s not too good to be exposing her to the screen time too long. We’ve tried to limit it to two hours or so after school now,” said grandmother Janet Knaak McLeany.

