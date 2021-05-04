New redevelopment plans for Civic Auditorium site

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now, we know the plan for what will go in the former spot of the Civic Auditorium in downtown Omaha.

From a mixture of affordable housing and market-rate apartments to retail and office space. A place where so many of us went to Creighton Blue basketball games, UNO hockey, festivals, and concerts.

A few years ago, the first developer backed out after not being able to lock in an office tenant. This one is reverse thinking, build the apartments first for the workforce, then the tenants will come.

The Civic Auditorium opened in the mid-50s and closed in 2014. A 60-year run.

A development group called Civic Corner will be handling the changes led by White Lotus Group. The first phase of construction will consist of 388 apartments, 268 market rate, and 120 mixed-income.

The city will sell the property to the developers for about $1.5 million, with a 2023 plan to submit plans and permits and start building.

As part of the agreement, the mixed-income housing units must have reduced cost parking set aside at the nearby city parking garage that has about 150 spaces.

Omaha mayoral candidate RJ Neary, released a statement in response to the redevelopment plans.

“This is just another pre-election stunt by the mayor. Yes, everyone supports multi-use development for the former civic arena space. The question is whether the Mayor is an honest broker when it comes to this site and the answer is no. When I am mayor, we won’t just keep kicking the can down the road we will actually see results.”

Mayor Stothert released a statement as well in response to the timing of the announcement.

“The timing has nothing to do with an election. This is a city-owned site that we started demolition in 2016 and finished in 2017. We had a developer. We gave the developer four years to develop it. The developer walked away, and we’ve been working on it ever since. We just signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week, and it has nothing to do with when an election is. It has everything to do with the right project at the right time with the right developer.”

