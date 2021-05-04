New affordable housing project planned for vacant north Omaha lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A site that has been vacant since the city tore down an apartment complex in 2006 has been earmarked for affordable housing with the help of Habitat Omaha.

The city is transferring the 15.75-acre property, previously eyed as stormwater control, for $1 in compliance with Nebraska Community Development law.

Where the Wintergreen Apartments once stood, near 51st Street and Sorensen Parkway, Habitat Omaha will construct 88 single-family homes. The houses will have between three and five bedrooms in as much as 1,800 square feet, and are expected to appraise for $175,000-$200,000 apiece.

Fifty-one of the homes are expected to be built in 2021, according to the release from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office. Habitat Omaha will then sell the homes at appraised value to homeowners, who will contract to pay an affordable loan over 30 years.

Habitat Omaha will also “improve sidewalk and street connectivity with surrounding neighborhoods,” the release states. “The initial plan calls for connecting Mary Street and Newport Avenue to Forest Lawn Avenue.”

The city is hosting two community meetings — on on Zoom and a second in-person — to provide more information on the development, take community feedback, and answer any questions.

The Zoom meeting will be at noon May 25. The in-person meeting will take place May 27; details about the time will come later, according to Tuesday’s release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.