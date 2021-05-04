Nebraska collects over 4,000 pounds of medication for National Take Back Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the five state Omaha Divison on removing unused, expired, and unwanted medications from homes.

Officials say 24 Nebraska law enforcement partners had 30 sites throughout the state on April 24th. The Divison had a combined total of 37,878 pounds and this includes the 4,342 pounds that were collected in Nebraska.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make #TakeBackDay a success! We're still tallying weights from each of our collection sites. If you missed Take Back Day last weekend, try finding a permanent collection site near you: https://t.co/GBVfcGPGuD #EveryDayIsTakeBackDay pic.twitter.com/AXx5kCYbEC — DEAOmaha (@DEAOmahaDiv) April 27, 2021

“Take Back Day is important as it allows us the opportunity to provide a safe and anonymous way for people to dispose of their unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications,” Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “It also gives us the chance to educate people on the potential dangers of misuse and abuse of prescription medications. These are important messages that we want to make people aware of in our communities.”

The DEA collected a total of 829,543 pounds (419.7 tons) on the Take Back Day.

Working #together, we can all make a difference. @DEAOmahaDiv and @OmahaPolice manned the #TakeBackDay site at the HyVee at 132nd and Dodge, collecting 325 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medication. #EveryLittleBitHelps pic.twitter.com/Uax5UqtLGG — DEAOmaha (@DEAOmahaDiv) April 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.