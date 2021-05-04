Advertisement

Nebraska collects over 4,000 pounds of medication for National Take Back Day

Omaha Police and Omaha DEA Division on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24,...
Omaha Police and Omaha DEA Division on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24, 2021.(PHOTO: @DEAOmahaDiv on Twitter)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the five state Omaha Divison on removing unused, expired, and unwanted medications from homes.

Officials say 24 Nebraska law enforcement partners had 30 sites throughout the state on April 24th. The Divison had a combined total of 37,878 pounds and this includes the 4,342 pounds that were collected in Nebraska.

“Take Back Day is important as it allows us the opportunity to provide a safe and anonymous way for people to dispose of their unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications,” Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “It also gives us the chance to educate people on the potential dangers of misuse and abuse of prescription medications. These are important messages that we want to make people aware of in our communities.”

The DEA collected a total of 829,543 pounds (419.7 tons) on the Take Back Day.

46% of Douglas County residents vaccinated - 6:30 pm
