Mills County takes COVID-19 vaccination message directly to the people

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Mills County health officials are pulling out all the stops to get people on board with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest numbers show just 28% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Public health nurses now going directly to the people, setting the record straight on the shot. On Monday, they were at the county courthouse listening to people’s concerns and answering questions.

“They did what they should of done. They paused it so they could look at it a little closer,” said Valerie Ramsey, RN, in response to questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Lori Murphy asked about her 20-year-old daughter, wondering if it’s okay for her to get the shot being that she’s healing.

“I just don’t feel comfortable getting the vaccine, putting something into your body when you have an internal injury that’s healing,” said Murphy.

“The vaccine just doesn’t work that way,” responded Ramsey, in part. “It doesn’t affect the healing process of your body.”

Mill County Public Health is shifting its focus from giving the shot to educating people about it.

“It’s going to be that education piece, and pushing that forward,” said Julie Lynes, Director of Mills County Public Health, noting they’re up against a lot of misinformation. “The messages against the vaccine have gotten so loud that it really has stirred up a lot of hesitancy.”

The plan is to get into places and talk to people, wherever they can.

“Where are the smaller scale places we can go, where we would have audiences or groups of people,” said Lynes.

In some cases, they’ll have the vaccine with them, ready to go.

“Who we’re really looking at is that population that is hesitant that is sitting on the fence, what we call the wait-and-see population,” said Lynes

