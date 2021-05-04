Mayor Stothert proposes three annexation areas in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday submitted a proposal for three new annexation sites in west Omaha.

If approved, the newly annexed areas would add 248 people to the city’s population.

The plan goes before the city planning board on June 2, with a first reading at City Council set for June 15, a public hearing on June 29, and the council vote June 29. There’s also an open house scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.

The mayor said in a news release that the city already provides emergency services to all three areas, located in the city’s Districts 6 and 7.

“We will only annex neighborhoods where we can successfully provide city services and generate new revenue for continued growth,” Stothert said in the release.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Fire Chief Dan Olsen have signed off on the package, the release states.

The areas proposed for annexation:

Whispering Ridge West, located southeast of 180th and Maple streets, in Sanitation and Improvement District No. 549

Northridge, located northwest of 180th and Pacific streets, in SID No. 560

An area adjacent to 156th and Fort streets

According to the mayor’s office, the new annexations would bring more than $5 million in revenue: $4.7 million in property taxes; $212,000 in street funds; and $86,250 in wheel taxes.

The mayor said the annexation package — her eighth since 2013, according to the release — will also provide property tax relief to residents in those areas.

“The average reduction this year is $237.77 per $100,000 valuation,” the release states.

If the annexation plan passes, it would go into effect July 27.

