Man’s body found in burned shed following tractor accident

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a 70-year-old rural Seward man was found in a burned-down shed over the weekend in what officials believe stemmed from a tractor accident.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that area firefighters were called to the property about five miles east of Seward on Saturday afternoon for the fire. Deputies from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office also were called.

Sheriff Michael Vance says once deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that William Peters was missing from a home on the property. Following a search, they found Peters’ body in the burned shed.

Investigators believe Peters had been involved in a tractor accident that ultimately caused the fire.

