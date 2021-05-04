Advertisement

Judge sentences Wahoo man convicted in child porn case

By WOWT 6 News
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A man convicted of possessing child pornography is ordered to spend nine to 20 years in prison.

The Saunders County judge ordered William Sloup’s sentence Monday afternoon. He was facing up to 500 years behind bars.

The case against Sloup began in December 2017 when the Nebraska State Patrol received a tip.

Investigators recovered evidence on his phone, including pictures and videos of child porn and conversations he had with others about his sexual interest in children.

Before the sentencing, online court records show Sloup tried to unsuccessfully hang himself. With Nebraska’s good time laws, Sloup could be out of prison in four and a half years.

