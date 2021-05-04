Advertisement

Help Us Stuff the Bus June 3

Stuff the Bus 2021
Stuff the Bus 2021(WOWT)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us Stuff the Bus to help fight hunger in our community during the annual Stuff the Bus food drive, sponsored by Methodist Health System.

The food drive is on Thursday, June 3 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items at two locations: Methodist Women’s Hospital on 192nd and Dodge and the NP Dodge building on 87th and Dodge.

Donating is easy and contact-free. Simply pull up, pop your trunk and our volunteers will collect your donation right from the trunk. No need to get out of your vehicle.

All donations will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, which served more than 13,000 metro area families in 2020. While all nonperishable items will be gratefully accepted, there is a special need for:

  • Peanut butter & jelly
  • Canned vegetables
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Pasta & pasta sauce
  • Crackers
  • Mac and cheese
  • Toilet paper
  • Diapers
  • Laundry soap

The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is located at 21st and Leavenworth. Additional information about the St. Vincent de Paul society, including food pantry hours and other community assistance programs is available here.

