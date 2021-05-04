Florida man arrested after NSP troopers find over 400 pounds of marijuana hidden in ATMs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Florida was arrested on Friday after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found over 400 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Gilbert Fernandez, 36, of Cooper City, Florida, was arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a drug violation.

An NSP K9 was able to determine there may be some sort of substance inside the van during a traffic stop. Troopers found 14 ATMs and a big safe inside the van and found out that there were packages of marijuana hidden inside.

Troopers also found about $9,000 in the front seat of the van in a duffle bag. They say the total weight of the marijuana was 426 pounds.

The traffic stop was initiated after a trooper saw a Mercedes Sprinter Van not signaling a turn when exiting I-80 at mile marker 324 around 10 a.m. April 30.

The Grand Island Fire Department helped out NSP with opening the ATMs and the safe.

