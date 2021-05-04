Advertisement

Florida man arrested after NSP troopers find over 400 pounds of marijuana hidden in ATMs

(10/11 NOW)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Florida was arrested on Friday after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found over 400 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Gilbert Fernandez, 36, of Cooper City, Florida, was arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a drug violation.

An NSP K9 was able to determine there may be some sort of substance inside the van during a traffic stop. Troopers found 14 ATMs and a big safe inside the van and found out that there were packages of marijuana hidden inside.

Troopers also found about $9,000 in the front seat of the van in a duffle bag. They say the total weight of the marijuana was 426 pounds.

The traffic stop was initiated after a trooper saw a Mercedes Sprinter Van not signaling a turn when exiting I-80 at mile marker 324 around 10 a.m. April 30.

The Grand Island Fire Department helped out NSP with opening the ATMs and the safe.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha couple holds fundraiser for officer shot in Westroads Mall
Taylor & Dakota ran away from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs runaways found safe
Nebraska woman unable to license car, alleges paperwork nightmare with dealer
In this AP file photo from May 2016, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett watches...
Warren Buffett divulges Berkshire Hathaway succession plan to CNBC
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave an update on the local COVID-19 response...
Douglas County not requesting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Latest News

Tuesday, May 4th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
On top of the food supply shortage, prices for those hard-to-find products are skyrocketing.
Omaha metro restaurant owners face tough decisions amid food supply shortage
A man has turned himself to officials following a fatal boat accident that happened in August....
Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal Iowa boat crash
DNA testing fails to exonerate Iowa prisoner in 1976 slaying