David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible overnight! Another rain chance Wednesday

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday was yet another breezy and cool day across the Heartland. Temperatures started off in the lower-40s Tuesday morning, with sunny skies warming us into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. Though the sunshine was pleasant, winds were brisk, with northerly gusts 35+ mph.

With lighter winds and mostly clear skies overnight, light patchy frost may form in the valleys in Western Iowa. Temperatures in the Metro should fall to around 40°, with a few more clouds moving in from the west late.

Spotty showers are possible by lunchtime in the Metro Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fluctuate between the 50s and 60s from midday through the evening, due to the waves of potential showers and cloud cover.

Partly cloudy and breezy conditions return Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid-60s. More sunshine moves in Friday, with highs warming into the upper-60s.

Temperatures take a hit Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms moving back in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s.

Outside of a stray shower, conditions should improve for Mother’s Day! However, temperatures will once again stay cooler-than-normal with highs in the lower-60s.

More rain chances and highs in the 60s will kick off next week. Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

