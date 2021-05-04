Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police close casino lot shooting investigation after victim uncooperative

By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department said Tuesday they were forced to close an investigation into a shooting near a casino after the victim refused to cooperate.

Early Monday, police were called to Ameristar Casino after a Missouri man said he was shot in the parking lot.

The 29-year-old victim from Russellville, Mo., was shot in the abdomen and transported to UNMC for treatment and was released later that morning, according to the CBPD report.

Police described the man as uncooperative, but he did tell officers he was walking through the casino parking lot when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside the vehicle shot him, the police report states. He later told police he had arrived at the casino in that vehicle and was shot when the suspect arrived to pick him up.

