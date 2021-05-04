Advertisement

Boy runs away again from Children’s Square, with different girl

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs searched for two children who ran away from Children’s Square USA Monday night.

One of the children, 10-year-old Taylor DeGonia, was reported as running away just five nights earlier but with a different girl. The two returned hours later.

On Monday night, Taylor was reported missing again but this time with 13-year-old Dakota Van Beek. The two were last seen about 8:40 p.m. Taylor is 5′4″, has brown hair, and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Dakota is also 5′4″, has blonde hair, and wore a blue T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you locate either child, call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728 or call 911.

