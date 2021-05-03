Advertisement

UPDATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday at around 3:40 p.m.(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have identified the man killed after a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 38th and Pine Lake Road around 3:40 p.m.

LPD said 20-year-old Garet Darnall of Lincoln was killed in the crash.

According to police, an SUV was turning left onto 38th Street from Pine Lake when the motorcycle struck the back end of the vehicle.

An officer was at the scene almost immediately, and with the help of two nurses, tried to render aid to the 20-year-old motorcyclist. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful, as the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound Pine Lake was shut down for several hours while crime scene investigators and a crash reconstruction team processed the crash site.

LPD said speed is being investigated as a contributing factor of the crash.

No citations have been issued at this point.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

