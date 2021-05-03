Six-year-old helps friend and family recovering from Council Bluffs fire with lemonade stand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Last Monday, 12 families lost their homes to the fire that burned some of the units in the CopperCreek Apartments in Council Bluffs.

One girl who lost her home had a friend who wanted to help. Six-year-old Gracelynne went to work selling lemonade.

“To help my friend because her apartment burned down,” said first-grader Gracelynne Jackson.

Gracelynne and her friend Analia are first-grade classmates. Gracelynne’s mother was not surprised by her daughter’s thoughtfulness, she has helped others before.

I know she’s always caring, she donated money a couple of months ago for her first-grade food drive, she raised about $200 selling her artwork,” said Amanda Jackson, Gracelynne’s mother.

The lemonade stand raised much more than $200 and all of it is going to Analia and her family who are still trying to recover after the fire. Analia’s mom Britney Miller, says they are so overwhelmed and thankful that a six-year-old wants to help.

“I’m super excited to hand this money over to the family. They lost everything, they’re expecting a baby. They have two little girls and a third one almost here, they can’t get into their apartment so it’s very exciting that we get to help out.”

This fire brought the community together, friends and strangers giving money. Showing us all that it doesn’t matter how old or younger you are to hold onto a friend in their time of need.

Six-year-old Gracelynne raised about $1,600 that will go to help her friend and her family.

