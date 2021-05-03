Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning rain gives way to afternoon clearing

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers are moving through the area this morning and decreasing as they do so. That will keep us soggy for a while adding a little bit more to the 0.5″ to 1.5″ rain totals that fell across the metro overnight. Skies will start to clear this afternoon leaving us with a drier second half of the day.

Overnight Rainfall
Overnight Rainfall(WOWT)
Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

North wind will be noteworthy today as well with gusts to 30 mph happening easily. Isolated gusts to 40 mph are possible on the Nebraska side of the river as well.

(WOWT)

Overall the week ahead looks to be a tad cooler than average with highs in the 60s when we should be in the lower 70s. A few more rain chances enter the forecast starting Wednesday evening as well.

(WOWT)

Check the forecast for the Mother’s Day weekend here when you need it.

