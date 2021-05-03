Renaissance Fair at Bellevue Berry Farm makes a grand return

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since 2019, the Renaissance Fair at the Bellevue Berry Farm has made its triumphant return.

Robert Dudley, cast member of Renaissance Fair said,” So happy to see some of our friends that we haven’t seen in person in two years!”

“We love the children, that makes my day,” said Queen Elizabeth, cast member of Renaissance Fair.

“That’s our big audience, the children. They come up and they want to have a portrait with the Queen or maybe gain a favor,” said Dudley.

The costumes, the magic, and of course, the shows are back, even if COVID has required some changes.

Day two of our Dragon and Myth themed weekend. Please join us this coming weekend for our Celts N’ Kilts themed festivities. Posted by Renaissance Festival of Nebraska on Monday, May 3, 2021

“This is a masked fair, so we do it to abide by CDC guidelines and we are a fair with over 1,000 people and so we want to keep everyone safe,” said Dudley.

Around 5,000 people attended the first weekend of the fair, making two days with above-average attendance.

“If you didn’t know there was a plague, it looks as if people’s energies have shown fourth, there’s a lot of pent up energy, people wanted to get back to some sort of reality, normality,” said Dudley.

Because of the pandemic, the court and other cast and staff had different preparation this year too.

“All except one of our rehearsals and practices was held via zoom,” said Queen Elizabeth.

But nonetheless, it’s another event that has made a comeback for the ages.

Again, the fair at the Bellevue Berry Farm is requiring masks and is following social distancing guidelines. Next weekend is the last weekend of the event and the theme will be Celts N’ Kilts.

