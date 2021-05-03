Advertisement

Police: 1 dead in single-engine plane crash near Iowa City

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in Iowa said one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in a rural area near Iowa City.

News outlets report the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in Tiffin on Sunday around 4 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to report an airplane was seen crashing into a farm field near the Green Castle Airport.

Police say the name of the person who died will not be made public until the family can be notified. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and will join the investigation.

