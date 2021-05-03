Officials say woman killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

PERU, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say an Auburn woman died in a crash near Peru over the weekend.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Saturday morning on State Highway 67, about two miles west of Peru. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Grace Allgood briefly went off the road and that Allgood, who was alone in the car, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll down an embankment.

Investigators say Allgood was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

